Funeral services for William “Harold” Pieratt Jr., 82 of La Grange, Texas, were held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Giddings with Pastor Troy Sikes and Pastor Andy Smith officiating. Burial follow in the Giddings City Cemetery.

William Harold Pieratt Jr. was born on May 11, 1938 in La Grange, Texas, the son of William “Bill” Harold Pieratt Sr. and Laura Lee (Wilson) Pieratt. He was baptized at First Baptist Church in Giddings where he was a Deacon and a member most of his life. Later he joined the First United Methodist Church in La Grange and served as a Stephen Minister there and at First United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg. Harold graduated from Giddings High School and from the University of Houston Pharmacy School. He married Doris Jean Laws on January 22, 1966 in Giddings. Harold opened Pieratt’s Pharmacy in Giddings and owned and operated it for 38 years before retiring in 1998. After retiring, he and Doris lived in Fredericksburg and La Grange. He had been a member and past president of the Texas Pharmaceutical Association, one of the longest serving members of the Texas State Board of Pharmacy, served on the Dean’s Council at the University of Houston, and was a former member of the Rotary Club of Giddings where he had received the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Harold was an avid gardener and was a Texas Master Gardener. He enjoyed playing golf and walking and was a member of a walking club and the 6:00 a.m. Coffee Club in Fredericksburg.

Harold went to heaven the evening of Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Brenham, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” & Laura Lee Pieratt; his brother-in-law, Thomas Borchers, and his parents-in-law, Howard & Edith Laws.

Harold is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris Laws Pieratt of La Grange; his two sons, Dr. Bill & Lori Pieratt of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Guy & Laurie Pieratt of Round Rock; five grandchildren, Jordan & Brittany Pieratt of Chappell Hill, Connor Pieratt & his fiancé, Haley Ferguson of Dallas, Catherine Pieratt of Dallas, Remy Pieratt of Round Rock, and Townes Pieratt of Round Rock; two great grandchildren, Scout and Sunday Pieratt of Chappell Hill; his sister, Peggy Pieratt Borchers of Lake Jackson; two brothers, Leslie & Kandy Pieratt of Marble Falls and John & Ann Pieratt of Giddings; nieces and nephews, Amy Pieratt Hardy of California, David Pieratt of Giddings, Melissa Ferriol of Austin, Will Pieratt Demond of Houston, J. Pieratt of Austin, and Dr. Rob Pieratt of Austin, as well as longtime caregivers, Alicia & Michael Hunt of La Grange.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Giddings, the First United Methodist Church in La Grange, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.