Adolph Albert Tamayo, born February 28, 1935, passed into eternal life on April 13, 2021. Adolph (Albert) was born in Lockhart, TX. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from UT Austin. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer for most of his life at Kelly AFB until he retired. His favorite past times were reading, fishing, cooking out for his family gatherings with his children and grandchildren. He really enjoyed watching his grandchildren in sports and whatever else they were involved in. He was a very devote (Catholic) Christian family man who always put his family first. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Adolph Albert Tamayo is preceded in death by his beloved parents Encarnacion & Consuelo Tamayo. He is survived by his devoted wife Lupe Tamayo and their children Leon & spouse Vivian, Michael & spouse Meredith, Elizabeth & spouse Mike, John & spouse Brenda. Grandchildren Addison, Maxwell, Carter, David, Audrey, Peter, Eric, Caleb, Daniela and great grandchildren Caleigh, Demi & Austin. Adolph (Albert) was the 1st born of 17 children. He is survived by his siblings Vivian Carrizales & spouse Lupe, Mary Moreno & spouse Julio, Thomas Tamayo, Patricia Benavides & spouse Martin, Tony Tamayo & spouse Francis, David Tamayo, James Tamayo, Richard Tamayo & spouse Esther, Leonard Tamayo & deceased wife Nancy, Priscilla Tamayo, Nick Tamayo & spouse Misty, Bill Tamayo & spouse Cynthia and is preceded in death by siblings Samuel Tamayo, Carmen Moreno & spouse Jesse, Irma Tamayo and Eddie Tamayo. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Recitation of theRosary was held at on Thursday April 22 at 6:00 pm at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church with a Visitation held before at 5:00 pm. Funeral Mass was held at 11 am on Friday, April 23 at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. Burial followed at 2:00 pm at the “Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian” 11624 Culebra Rd 78253.

