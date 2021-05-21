Clifford A. Strieber, Jr. Share:







June 2, 1932 – May 11, 2021

Clifford Andrew Strieber Jr., 88, passed away on May 11, 2021.

Clifford and his twin sister, Claire, were born in Yorktown, Texas on June 2, 1932, to Clifford Andrew Strieber Sr and Elma Ryan Strieber.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Harriet Hokanson Strieber; his parents; sisters Claire Strieber Harris and E. Kathleen Strieber; paternal grandparents Andrew A. Strieber and Frances Eckhardt Strieber, and maternal grandparents William Patrick Ryan and Eugenia Adams Ryan.

Survivors include his daughters Catherine Grimm and husband Bill, Cheryl Moncravie and husband Philip; grandchildren Andrew Grimm and wife Heather, Natalie Grimm, and Marshall Grimm; niece Cindy Harris Horchoff, nephews Kevin Harris, Wayne Harris, Walter Hokanson, and numerous cousins and friends.

Clifford graduated from St. Joseph High School in Victoria, Texas in 1949, where he was President of the Senior Class and played on the baseball and basketball teams. After high school, he attended Victoria Junior College and then entered the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed at Chaumont AFB in France. During his time in the Air Force, he worked with the medical group, specializing as a dental technician and an x-ray technician. He always spoke fondly of the friendships made during his Air Force days.

Clifford received his Bachelor’s in Business Administration at the University of Texas in 1958, and went on to graduate school, earning his Master’s in Economics from the University of Houston. During his time spent with St. Anne Young Adults Club in Houston, he met the love of his life, Harriet Hokanson, and they married in 1963.

After starting out his career at Texas Eastern Transmission Corporation, he landed a job at Texas Commerce Bank, where he worked in investment management until his retirement in 1995.

Clifford and Harriet dedicated many years pursuing their favorite hobby – rock hunting. They were members of Austin Gem and Mineral Society, where Clifford was field trip chairman for several years, participated in the outreach programs, and served on the board of directors in the 1990s. His other interests included animals, bowling, fishing, bird watching, and anything and everything UT. Clifford and Harriet were founding members of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin.

The family would like to thank the staffs at New Haven, Orchard Park, Hospital Internists of Texas, Senior Adult Specialty, and Aspen Hospice for their support.

Visitation will be held at Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S. Colorado St, Lockhart, Texas on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 5-8pm, with Rosary at 7pm.

Funeral services will be held at Mission San Luis, 502 E. Second St, Yorktown, Texas on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1pm, with interment following at Westside Cemetery in Yorktown.

Due to Covid-19, please follow CDC recommendations.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Austin Humane Society (www.austinhumanesociety.org) or St Joseph High School, Victoria TX (www.stjvictoria.com).

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.