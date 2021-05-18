Post Register

City to continue negotiations for solid waste collection

The Lockhart City Council on Tuesday directed staff to continue negotiating with solid waste collection provider Central Texas Refuse, whose contract with the city is expiring.
Council members voted 5-2 to have City Manager Steve Lewis continue meeting with CTR, with Mayor Pro-Tem Angie Gonzales-Sanchez requesting in her motion that the council return at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the results of that negotiation and potentially decide on whether to retain the services of the company, which has handled the city’s solid waste collection for the past three decades.
The motion passed with council members Kara McGregor and David Bryant voting no.

