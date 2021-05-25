Dorothy L Rossi Hinnenkamp Share:







Dorothy L Rossi Hinnenkamp died in Oklahoma City on Thursday, May 20, 2021. She was born on July 07, 1927 to Buford and Vivian Alexander in McMahan, Texas. She was the eldest of three daughters, including sisters Dolores Cardwell and Nancy Blackwell. The family moved to Lockhart in 1933 from Luling, Texas and Dorothy graduated from Lockhart High School. Shortly after graduation, she married Gene Davis Georgi of Lockhart in 1945. They moved to Baytown, Texas and she had two sons, Gene Scott Georgi born in 1946 and Kim Davis Georgi born in 1951. Dorothy and Gene were married for 14 years.

Dorothy later married Mitchell Rossi Jr in 1964. After a short time, Mitchell developed Multiple Sclerosis and was bedridden for almost 25 years. She was more or less house bound with few exceptions, such as going to the grocery store or to see her parents in Lockhart a couple of times a year. Her son Scott was offered a promotion in Oklahoma City in 1990 and Dorothy packed up Mitchell and moved back to her hometown, Lockhart.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Kim; her mother and father, Buford and Vivian Alexander; first mother-in law, Rena Georgi; husbands, Mitchell Rossi, Fred Hinnenkamp; step son, Jerry Hinnenkamp; nephew, Mark Cardwell and niece, Sky Cardwell. The family had additional deaths including Dorothy’s wonderful brothers-in-law, RA Blackwell and John Cardwell. Her beautiful daughter-in-law, who Dorothy actually thought of her as a daughter, Claudia, passed away in 2017 after she and Scott were married fifty years.

Claudia and Scott had one prayer for Dorothy, “God, please let her get to see this country, get to travel and have some fun.” After 25 years she deserved this one blessing. Well, you know God provides and soon Scott received a call and is told a man by the name Fred Hinnenkamp wanted to talk to him. It turned out he wanted to ask Scott’s approval for his mother’s hand in marriage. It was not long before Dorothy expanded the family with Fred’s three sons, Mark, John and Mike and their families. What a wonderful addition and actually there was a fourth adopted son, The Honorable Judge Todd Blomerth and wife Patty.

Well, most of you know the following, we never saw Dorothy and Fred. They were gone traveling. The first summer they purchased a 5th wheel trailer and took off, 10,000 miles and four months later arriving back in Lockhart. This was just the first of many traveling summers. In the fall they could be found on the deer lease. Also, in their spare time, Dorothy took flying lessons and got her pilot’s license at 69 years of age.

Then in 2009, Fred became ill and after two hard fought years, passed away. Dorothy packed up and moved to Oklahoma City, into Quail Ridge Assistant Living to be near Scott and Claudia. Dorothy was a wonderful caretaker all her life, from taken care of Scott at five years old with polio, Mitchell for twenty-five years with MS, and Fred and many more others. She was wonderful, attentive and gave God-given caregiving to each. Dorothy stayed busy; she had many friends. She was gone from her home most days, all day, and a lot of the time, was doing for others.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Scott; sisters, Dolores Cardwell and Nancy Blackwell; stepsons, Mike Hinnenkamp, Mark Hinnenkamp and John Hinnenkamp and their families. Also her daughter-in-law, Ann Cardwell and her son, Travis and Ann’s significant other Rick Vees; nephew, Ray Blackwell and his wife Janet; niece, Amy LaBiche; cousin Karen Buerkle and her father Ken; and The Honorable Todd Blomerth and wife Patty.

I want to Thank the Staff of Quail Ridge Legacy and Traditions Health Hospice for all their God caring service given to Dorothy in her time of need. Dorothy’s home was Quail Ridge assisted living for the last five years.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 31, 2021 from 5-7 PM at McCurdy Funeral Home. Dorothy’s life will be celebrated in Lockhart at the McCurdy Funeral Home on June 1st, 2021 at 10:30 AM. Please make any donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

She was very compassionate to all, and we will miss her dearly. God has received one fine helper. Dorothy, Thank You for all you did for so many.