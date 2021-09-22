Brian David Hanks Share:







Brian David Hanks, 61, of Pflugerville, Texas – formerly of Lockhart, died on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 12:35 p.m.

Despite cultivating a grating personality, those who knew Brian best understood that beneath the sometimes harsh, sarcastic, dismissive, irritating exterior was a good and decent human being whom they loved and will miss with all their hearts When he wasn’t sharing his latest theory on government wrongdoing, he was making people laugh. Brian Hanks was a highly intelligent and funny man who loved his children, grandchildren and extended family and friends despite outward appearances – which usually included going shirtless as he was hot and sweaty even during the chilliest of weather.

Brian is survived by his son Patrick Hanks, granddaughters Lucia and Eila of Austin, Texas, his daughter Maggie Hanks of Ann Arbor, Michigan, his Parents Billy and Patti of Dale, Texas, his sister Paige of Lockhart, Texas, nephews Rory Tunningley of Austin, Texas and Noah Tunningley and wife Courtney of New Braunfuels, Texas and his great-niece Riley Tunningley of Austin, Texas. His best friend Febe Montemayor is especially sad to see him go. In addition, he leaves behind a trail of friends that loved him and cured him, often in the same breath.

Brian suffered a myriad of physical ails during the last years of his life and overcame them heroically. He thought he’d get over COVID too. He didn’t. Please wear a mask and get vaccinated – for the love of Brian.