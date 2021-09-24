Lions beat Davenport, break losing streak Share:







The Lockhart Lions (2-3) finished their non-district schedule strong at home on Friday night, beating the Davenport Wolves 63-41 to avoid a winless September and take some momentum into their district opener and the five contests that will determine whether they make the playoffs.

The offensive woes that plagued the Lions through a tough stretch against Johnson, Dripping Springs and La Grange were seemingly absent against the Class 4A freelance Wolves (3-2), as sophomore quarterback Ashton Dickens dialed up three touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Tay Andrews, one to Diante Jackson and called his own number for a pair of long touchdown runs.

The Wolves had pulled to within 28-20 with 7:58 remaining in the second quarter on a five-yard touchdown run by running back Shastin Golden, closing the gap after the Lions had raced out to a 20-0 lead.

But the Lions broke the game open late in the second quarter, forcing a Davenport fumble near their 40 yard line that outside linebacker Josh Ramos ran back for a touchdown to widen Lockhart’s lead to 35-20.

The Lions took a 42-20 lead at the half after a 25-yard Dickens touchdown pass to Andrews and the Wolves would never threaten again.

Lockhart expanded its lead to 49-20 on a 16-yard Dickens run early in the third quarter, effectively putting the game out of reach.

The Lions got off to a strong start in the first quarter. Davenport won the toss and elected to receive the kickoff but went three and out to start the game. With 9:48 remaining in the quarter, Dickens fired the first of his three touchdowns to Andrews, finding him for a 28-yard score to take the lead for good.

It was the beginning of a fast start for the Lions. Lockhart took a 14-0 lead on an 80-yard Dickens touchdown run, and expanded their advantage to 20-0 on a Dickens throw to Jackson with 3:24 in the first quarter.

But Davenport answered the call early, getting on the board with a 65-yard touchdown run by Golden with 2:06 left in the first quarter, and adding a 20-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Hamlin to Brayden Mulkey that cut the Lions’ advantage to 20-14.

Read more sports coverage in this week’s Lockhart Post-Register.