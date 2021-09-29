Education foundation hosts Chip-In golf tourney Share:







Contributed by

Lockhart ISD

The Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD held its 4th Annual “Chip-in for Lockhart ISD Golf Tournament” at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle this weekend. This annual event is one of the Foundation’s biggest fundraisers to support teachers with grants for innovative instructional programs.

“The 4th Annual Chip-In for LISD Golf Fundraiser was once again a great success,” said Education Foundation Member Alfonso Sifuentes. “The wonderful weather, sponsors, volunteers, and the 28 golf teams who participated contributed to making it happen. It’s a great thing to see all groups come together for an honorable cause–to support our teachers!”

Education Foundation President Tim Clark echoed the sentiments by sharing, “Today was exactly what we had hoped for. We had fantastic weather, played a beautiful golf course, and had great food and fellowship. I think everybody here really enjoyed themselves; and most importantly, we once again raised a bunch of money that will benefit our teachers. Thanks as always to our sponsors, players, volunteers, and board members that made it all such a wonderful success.” This year’s first-place winner was Team Chicken Express.

Each year, teachers apply for grants to boost student learning through innovative programming. Their applications must show how grant funds would be used and how students would benefit. Foundation members review applications carefully, and in the spring, they travel to campuses to surprise teachers with grant awards. Earlier this year, the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD distributed $70,000 to 115 teachers for 54 grant projects to provide innovative instruction in 2021-2022.

Superintendent Mark Estrada added, “The Education Foundation continues to be a significant contributor to student success in Lockhart ISD. With its support, our teachers are focused on UnLocking Potential through innovative programs for our students.”

If you are interested in supporting the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD, you can make a donation at http://www.foundation4lisd.com/donate/.