Margie Charles Espinoza Share:







Margie Charles Espinoza, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, extended relative and friend to many in the community passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was born in the Lockhart area to Pablo, Sr. and Epifania Charles on February 7, 1939.

Margie‘s life included work as a migrant worker traveling with her family to many southern states like Alabama, Georgia, Florida. The best work we believe she took pleasure in was as a homemaker and caregiver. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, working on house projects, garage sales, Jamaica’s, and gambling. She had a great sense of humor and her friends and family could count on a good laugh with her. She loved and did all she could for her family. She especially loved the Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas season and took much joy in making it a special time for family. She was also number one for us in making delicious tamales and menudo that many friends, relatives and neighbors would agree to.

She helped to care for many of her grandkids and they have many funny and fond memories with grandma especially when she took them to Texas Burger after school. The family felt her love and care, and how much she tried to do all she could to help each one of us. She will be missed dearly but she left a little piece of herself in all of us.

The family is very grateful to Guadalupe Valley Nursing Center, Seguin, Tx. We feel blessed to have had such a caring staff looking over mom.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Espinoza, Sr., son, Thomas Espinoza, Jr., parents, Pablo Sr. and Epifania Charles, and brother Pablo Charles, Jr.

Margie is survived by her sister Janie Mojica, brother Victor Charles of Idaho, her daughter, Norma Arredondo and husband Tony Arredondo, son, Ray Espinoza and wife Angela (Nicholson) Espinoza. Grandchildren are Jenna and Cassie Arredondo, Michael Ray Espinoza, Daniel Espinoza (wife Racheal (Davenport) Espinoza), Rebecca Cooper (husband Gary Cooper), Stephanie Espinoza and Evelyn Espinoza. Great Grandchildren are Noah Espinoza, Lilliana Espinoza, Daniel Espinoza, Jr. Lauren Espinoza, Alisyn Cooper, Karlee Cooper and various nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Rosary took place at Deleon’s Funeral Home on Monday, September 20, 2021 beginning at 8AM followed by Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10AM. She was laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Pallbearers included; Michael Espinoza, Daniel Espinoza, John Espinoza, Martin Mojica Jr., Justin Recio, Gary Cooper and Martin C. Chavez, Jr.