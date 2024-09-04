Milly Kelly Share:







Milly Kelly, 91, beloved Daughter, Spouse, Mother, Sister, and Grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on August 30, 2024. Born on December 11, 1932, in Scranton, PA, Milly was the cherished daughter of Joseph and Isabel Potts. She leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, survived by her husband of 69 years, Louis Kelly; her daughters, Dawn Kelly and Doreen Pfaff; her son, David Kelly; her grandchildren, Gio Soriano, Gabby (Ant) Soriano, and Noah Pfaff.

Milly dedicated her life to her family and friends, exemplifying the true meaning of caregiving even after her retirement from a career in retail. She was a loving and loyal wife, a doting mother, and a proud grandmother. Her marriage to her high school sweetheart was a testament to enduring love, marked by nearly seven decades of unwavering companionship.

Known for her warm conversations and thoughtful nature, Milly stayed connected with her loved ones, whether through phone calls or handwritten letters. Her love for reading, playing Scrabble, and enjoying the simple pleasures of life, like birdwatching in her yard or having a cat curled up in her lap, reflected her nurturing spirit and appreciation for life’s little joys.

Milly was a strong, independent woman who took care of everyone around her. She had a soft spot for animals and was a constant source of comfort and support for those she loved. A special place in heaven surely awaits a woman like Milly. We find solace in knowing she is now reunited with her beloved daughter, Debbie, as well as her parents, relatives, and friends who have gone before her.

Milly’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched.