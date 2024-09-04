Coming Friday, The Flick by Annie Baker Share:







GBT

“The Flick” by Annie Baker takes place in a small, aging movie theater in Massachusetts, where three employees work: Sam, an older man who has spent years in the theater; Avery, a young man deeply passionate about film; and Rose, the projectionist who runs the theater’s equipment. The play focuses on their day-to-day routines as they clean the theater, run the projector, and interact with each other. These interactions gradually reveal the characters’ personal struggles, dreams, and disappointments.

As the play progresses, the relationships between Sam, Avery, and Rose become more complex. Their conversations touch on issues such as loneliness, unfulfilled aspirations, class differences, and race. The play’s pacing mirrors the monotony of their work, emphasizing the weight of their emotional burdens and the significance of their connections. “The Flick” explores the quiet moments of life, highlighting the human experience in a setting where small actions and words carry deep meaning.

The Flick

Dates and Times

Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8, 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.