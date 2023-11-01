Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Dolores Perkins, 6th-8th grades and 9th-11th grades at Lockhart Discipline Management Center.

What subjects do you teach: English and U.S. History.

Hometown: Copperas Cove, Texas.

Where did you graduate? “I graduated from Texas State University with a B.A. in English and History.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I love this community because the students are truly special. I’ve had my best years teaching in this district, and I tell everyone I meet that it’s a wonderful place to work. I enjoy the team spirit among the teachers and district leadership, and the growth mindset and innovative risk-taking that our leadership encourages. I’ve always known that every administrator and teacher in Lockhart is here 100 percent to do what’s best for our students, and that’s what it’s all about for me also.”

How would your friends describe you? “Quirky, outgoing, loving, vulnerable, fearless, and always searching for growth opportunities.”

Values most important to you: “Living a lifestyle of honesty, service, and personal growth are more important to me than anything else because if I’m not taking care of myself, then I can’t properly care for or be helpful to anyone else. Faith over fear is the mantra I live by today.”

Talents: “Singing, dancing, writing poetry, and making friends.”

Favorite Books: “The Celestine Prophecy by James Redfield, Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte, and The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz.”

Favorite Music: “Anything by Yebba, Chantress Seba, praise and worship, and gospel music.”

Hobbies: “Singing karaoke, writing, reading a good book, going to the movies, hanging out with my kids!”

What Inspires You? “My relationship with God, my children, my students, hearing beautiful singing, walks in nature, poetry, seeing the light come on in someone’s eyes who realizes there’s still hope, and talented orators.”

Family: Son, Kalissandro; Daughter, Káthia; Cat, Katerín; Sisters, Tara and Grace; Mother, Paulette; Father, James; Stepmother, Mary.