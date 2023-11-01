Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Nov. 1

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

THE PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

Smoky Home Compadre

First Friday in Downtown Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Joel Hofmann Band with Ian Tonroy, 8 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

*Rach & Rhodes Presents BBQ Late Nights with Jane Leo, 10-11:55 p.m.

Plum Creek Records & Tapes

Ben Buck & Bacon Fat DJs, 6:30-10 p.m.

Pocket Park

The Fossils, 7-9 p.m.

Summer Moon Coffee

Quemazon, 7-9 p.m.

THE PEARL

Hillbilly National Bank, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Can You Smoke That

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest

Commerce Hall

* Rach & Rhodes Presents BBQ Late Nights with Jonathan Terrell, 9 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Mark Powell with Trey Gonzalez, 8 p.m.

Plum Creek Records & Tapes

Mutiny Market, 12-5 p.m.

Old Pal

Country Willie Edwards

THE PEARL

Bear Ryan, 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest

Mandy Rowden, 3-5 p.m.

* * *

* — Tickets required

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.