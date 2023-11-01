Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
THE PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 3
Smoky Home Compadre
First Friday in Downtown Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
*Joel Hofmann Band with Ian Tonroy, 8 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
*Rach & Rhodes Presents BBQ Late Nights with Jane Leo, 10-11:55 p.m.
Plum Creek Records & Tapes
Ben Buck & Bacon Fat DJs, 6:30-10 p.m.
Pocket Park
The Fossils, 7-9 p.m.
Summer Moon Coffee
Quemazon, 7-9 p.m.
THE PEARL
Hillbilly National Bank, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4
Can You Smoke That
Texas Monthly BBQ Fest
Commerce Hall
* Rach & Rhodes Presents BBQ Late Nights with Jonathan Terrell, 9 p.m.
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
*Mark Powell with Trey Gonzalez, 8 p.m.
Plum Creek Records & Tapes
Mutiny Market, 12-5 p.m.
Old Pal
Country Willie Edwards
THE PEARL
Bear Ryan, 2-5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 5
Texas Monthly BBQ Fest
Mandy Rowden, 3-5 p.m.
* * *
* — Tickets required
To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.