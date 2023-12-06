Mayor reads to Carver students Share:







Lockhart Mayor Lew White reads to pre-K students at Carver Early Education Center last week during a Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program sponsored by Alpha Psi of Beta Sigma Phi. This class was one of several Carver classes Alpha Psi of Beta Sigma Phi provided the books at no cost to pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade students at Lockhart Independent School campuses, as well as at Pegasus School. Six of the classes at Carver are Spanish speaking only. White read to the students in Spanish. Students were allowed to pick out a book of their choice, write their name in it, and take it home. Photo by Kyle Mooty