Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Hometown

Mayor reads to Carver students

Local News, Roar Report - LISD News
0
Share:

Lockhart Mayor Lew White reads to pre-K students at Carver Early Education Center last week during a Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program sponsored by Alpha Psi of Beta Sigma Phi. This class was one of several Carver classes  Alpha Psi of Beta Sigma Phi provided the books at no cost to pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade students at Lockhart Independent School campuses, as well as at Pegasus School. Six of the classes at Carver are Spanish speaking only. White read to the students in Spanish. Students were allowed to pick out a book of their choice, write their name in it, and take it home. Photo by Kyle Mooty

Share:
Previous Article

City hopes no more confusion to Historic ...

Next Article

Lockhart celebrates Christmas season

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION