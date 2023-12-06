City hopes no more confusion to Historic Landmark designations Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The City of Lockhart has taken steps it hopes will assure there is no more confusion regarding Historic Landmark designations.

At the Nov. 21 meeting of the City Council, a 4-3 vote by Councilmembers removed the Historic Landmark designation from a house at 703 W. San Antonio St., built in 1907, after the buyers said there had not been proper procedures followed informing them the house fell under Historic Landmark regulations.

Lockhart City Planner David Fowler said the City of Lockhart has “recorded the landmark designation on the deed records of the remaining 12 landmark properties. This should make future and current owners aware of the landmark status of the affected properties. Since becoming aware of the potential lack of knowledge of the city’s historic landmarks, we have updated the city zoning map to include the landmark properties and flagged the historic landmark properties to our permitting software, so a note stating that the properties are landmarks will be apparent when applications are received for any type of permit on a landmark property.

“We don’t think anyone was misled by the lack of notification, but we are striving to make sure the landmarks’ status is as broadly recognized as possible.”

Ben and Lauren Siegel of Austin had purchased the home in June 2022 and were not aware of its Historic Landmark designation until last fall when they began working on the back of the house, prompting a halt in painting and other remodeling activities until the matter was resolved. The local Historic Preservation Commission voted against the removal by a 5-1 vote, but by the slim margin of 4-3 by the City Council, the owners were granted its removal.