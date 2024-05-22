Lions manage changes as spring season ends Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart officially wrapped up its spring football practice a week before graduation, but Head Coach Todd Moebes hopes his Lions will continue to improve over the summer with 7-on-7 competition.

Also, Moebes is planning on the Lions starting the 2024 season with a healthy roster. Star running back Nathaniel Gonzales missed last week’s spring game as he continues to nurse what Moebes called a nagging injury, but something the coach plans from which Gonzales recovering.

Meanwhile, sophomore Nate Roland got more reps at running back.

“Roland finished last season with the varsity and played very well,” Moebes said. “We’re hoping that will carry over. He’s been outstanding.

“We’d be foolish not to have the two of them (Gonzales and Roland) on the field of the same time.”

Despite being settled at running back, Lockhart does face some major changes. Three-year starter and multiple-record setter Ashton Dickens finished his high school career and will be playing at Army. Also, Offensive Coordinator Josh Gilbert and Defensive Coordinator Drake Dowling have each left for other programs.

Moebes has moved Offensive Line Coach Donovan Williams into the Offensive Coordinator’s role, while bringing in Aaron Faith as the Defensive Coordinator.

Williams, originally from San Antonio, has NFL experience. He also played at Louisiana and has been a graduate assistant at Colorado before joining the LHS staff in 2022.

Gilbert will be the Offensive Coordinator at Marble Falls.

Faith has a state championship background as both a player and a coach. His father, Denney Faith, has led 2A powerhouse Albany since 1987.

Dowling has returned home to join the Tomkins High staff in Katy.

The Lions have pleased Moebes with their experience, all while still be a very young football team.

“We’ve shown that we have a lot of unselfish guys,” Moebes said. “I’ve just been pleased with their retention they’ve had coming from last season. As young as we are, we have had some experience. They see the game slowing down for them.

“I am pleased with the development of both quarterbacks (Noel Jaimes and Kadon Moebes). They certainly have had a lot of growth.”

The Lions begin 7-on-7 tournament Saturday.

“With us, it’s always creating depth,” Moebes said. “Experience is just going through it. It’s just something we’ve got to go through. Football is a physical game. We know being deeper is important.”