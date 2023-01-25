Fur Ball event expected to have some howling Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

It may not be good for the goose, but as for local dogs and cats, the first annual Lockhart Fur Ball at Two Wishes Ranch on Feb. 25 will be something at which to gander.

The event, which will include a fashion show with local models, will benefit the Lockhart Animal Shelter.

Alexandria Worthington, who came up with the idea after volunteering to transport dogs to either foster homes or places that could find foster homes to avoid the possibility of euthanasia, is joined on the Lockhart Fur Ball board by Karen Lairsen Jones, Kay Gourley, and Julia Haug.

The event expects to sell out in its first year.

Worthington said money raised from the event will go to shelter’s needs, such as medications, veterinary care, food, blankets, and anything else that can be funded.

“I talked to some people in the community about the idea and so many jumped on board to help,” Worthington said. “The response has been tremendously heartwarming and I think this will be an annual event to help the shelter. We will have 220 attendees plus models and volunteers.”

Models so far include: Sandy Jones, Ronda Reagan, Joe Carter, Sarah Mills, Gabe Morey, Kara McGregor, Rob Hinton, Jeff Hammett, Robert Steinbomer, Rochelle St. Laurent, Fernando Castillo, Jenn Hodges, Miranda Nunez Platt, Bridgette Phelan and Rachel Lingvai.

Two Wishes Ranch sponsored with providing its event space. Other sponsors include Brownsboro Ranch, Brooke Payne – CMG Home Loans, and Corazòn Team – Realty Austin.

Worthington said guests will meet “Fur Baby” representatives of the Shelter upon their arrival and enjoy vocal stylings courtesy Gaslight-Baker Theatre “original diva” Tysha Calhoun. Calhoun will also emcee the event.

Worthington said that once guests are inside of the “serene modern ranch barn,” they will be treated to starter bites provided by Nickel City of Austin, a “delectable dinner” prepared by Chef Casey Wilcox of Lockhart’s Little Trouble, desserts from 24 Diner of Austin, and appetizers from Old Pal.

There will also be a cash bar with servers from Best Little Wine & Books Shop in Lockhart.

Among the animal lovers, Worthington said, guests can mingle with some animals.

During the evening, guests can earn chances to win prizes in the “Fur Ball” raffle and hear heartwarming tales of rescued pets.

Worthington said Lockhart Animal Shelter Volunteer Andrea Theriot will share details of what operating such a shelter involves and what is needed for the hundreds of animals brought into Lockhart’s Shelter.

The grand finale will be the fashion show, which will include both residents of the Shelter as well as some people in Lockhart strolling down the runway.

Kaye Askins and Sarah Partridge are the keynote speakers with their rescue dogs Chicken and Chili.

Lockhart Mayor Lew White will give an address to the crowd at the event.The dress is “Ranchwear formal” and the theme is “Saturday Night Fever.” Steven and Kate Collins of Troubadour Image & Sound will provide media at the event.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with “Yappy Hour,” and is expected to conclude at about 9 p.m. Two Wishes Ranch is about 8 miles north of Lockhart.