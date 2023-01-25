Keep Lockhart Beautiful plans volunteer fair Share:







KLB

After two years of KLB’s Christmas Boat Float spreading pandemic-friendly holiday cheer, the group participated in A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart’s lighted parade.

Keep Lockhart Beautiful Fall Cleanup was scheduled the weekend before the BBQ Festival to ensure local parks were ready for the big event. Many felt the City Park had significantly less trash than years past, to the credit of new Parks and Recreation Director, Travis Hughes. The total haul from all parks and downtown areas was about 50 bags.

One of the things most loved about Keep Lockhart Beautiful is the opportunity for people to connect through shared interests, whether it’s cleaning up streets and parks, recycling, community gardens, planting trees, or beautification efforts.

KLB is planning a volunteer fair to give people a chance to learn more about the opportunities to get involved with their community.