Local Entertainment Calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Joe Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Creekbed Carter, Karima Walker, Alex Dupree, 7-10 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Old Pal

Ruby Dice, 7-9 p.m.

Dr. Eugene Clark Library

George Ensle, Songwriter Workshop, 2-4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Load Off Fanny’s

Ben and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

January’s Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Basketball: LHS Boys at Leander Rouse, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Basketball: Leander Rouse at LHS Girls, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Soccer: Leander Glenn at LHS Boys, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Soccer: LHS Girls at Leander Glenn, 6 p.m.

Lockhart Junior High School

Basketball: LJHS Boys at Gonzales, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Joel Hoffma Band, 9:30-11:30

The PEARL

7th Anniversary Celebration with Joel Hoffman Band, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Commerce Hall

Tejas Brothers, 8 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny Saad, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Cocktails 101 with Amanda Chisholm, 5-7 p.m.

Steep Cats Under the Stars (Grateful Dead Tribute), 10 p.m.-12 a.m.

Old Pal

Will Southern, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Load Off Fanny’s

The Slyfoot Family, 2-5 p.m.

Old Pal

Tommy Luke, 12-2 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Commerce Hall

Two Step Tuesdays with Jenny & Corn Ponies, 7 p.m.

Dr. Eugene Clark Library

Evenings with a Songwriter: Greg Whitfield, 7 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Basketball: Liberty Hill at LHS Boys, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Basketball: LHS Girls at Liberty Hill, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Soccer: LHS Boys at Cedar Park, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Soccer: Cedar Park at LHS Girls, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

National Furmint Day, 2-9 p.m.

Joe Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

