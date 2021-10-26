Wright takes reins of LISD school board Share:







From staff reports

The Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees reorganized its officers on Monday night, voting 6-0 to install longtime at-large board member Michael Wright as its new president.

The board also voted 6-0 to make District 4 representative Warren Burnett the vice president, and Tom Guyton the secretary, a position he previously held.

Prior to the vote, Burnett was secretary and Wright was vice president. The reorganization took place a month after the abrupt resignation of former President Steve Johnson, who abdicated his seat after stating his disapproval of the board’s support of a Sept. 4 vote to require mask-wearing at all LISD campuses in response to a surge of cases at the beginning of the school year.

“I would like to thank the board for its support tonight,” Wright said. “I will do everything to be worthy of this position. I plan to be out there as often as I can to represent the board and the district.

“I try to do that anyway, but I will make a harder effort now.”

The board retreated into executive session to discuss the reorganization of its officers prior to voting in regular session.

Wright, a lifelong resident of Lockhart, was elected to the board in November 2014 and has served since. A graduate of Lockhart public schools and Texas State University, he retired from the Texas Water Development Board after 34 years of service.