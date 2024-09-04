William Alexander Bradshaw Share:







William Alexander Bradshaw, 83 of Lockhart, Texas passed away Monday, August 19, 2024.

William was born July 30, 1941, in Austin, Texas to Edward Clarence Bradshaw and Frances Elizabeth Bradshaw. He lived in Austin for most of his life with the last 10 years living in Lockhart, Texas. After graduating from Travis High School in Austin, Texas he married his high school sweetheart Lucy Pieplow and then enlisted in the Navy; after serving he then returned to Austin, Texas where he began working for the United States Post Office, where after 40 years he retired. He was an Avid Saltwater Fisherman spending any spare time on the Texas coast; he also enjoyed working with his hands and could fix just about anything. He was the kindest person and the best husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Clarence Bradshaw and Frances Elizabeth Bradshaw, his brother George Edward Bradshaw and his wife Bea, and his sisters, Anne Frances Chapman and her husband Donald, Mary Elizabeth Jeffcoat, and her husband Bobby, Susan Campbell Bradshaw.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lucy Mae Bradshaw, daughters, Debbie Kay Bradshaw and husband Howard Andrew Knox, Nancy Jo Mokry and husband Wesley Ladd Mokry, son Frank Edward Bradshaw, Grandchildren, Crystal Rain Bradshaw and husband Michael Ford, Heather Mist Bradshaw; Great-grandchildren, August Sky Bradshaw, Wesley Cole Bradshaw, Dahlia Otipoby as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In Lieu of flowers, we request donations be made in his name to the American Heart Association 12345 N Lamar Blvd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78753; https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/texas

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749, with burial following. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the funeral home.