Boyd enjoys seeing growth of young Lions

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Getting them early in their athletic endeavors, Willie Boyd doesn’t stop seeing how his youngsters fare at just the junior high level, rather he enjoys watching them through their high school careers and beyond.

“It’s cool to watch ‘em grow,” said Boyd, now in his sixth season as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator at Lockhart Junior High.

Boyd begins teaching and coaching the young Lions in the sixth grade in pre-athletics.

LJH scrimmaged Gonzales with both its A (Maroon) and B (White) 8th and 7th grade teams on Tuesday at Lions Stadium, but will open the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Seguin’s Barnes Middle School in the 8th grade games, while Barnes’ 7th grade teams will visit Lions Stadium that same evening. Action begins at 5 p.m. (see schedule below.)

Boyd switched with assistant coach Brandon Jenkins two years ago so he could remain with the 7th grade coach and Jenkins took over the 8th grade However, all of the coaches work closely together.

Lockhart ISD Athletic Director Todd Moebes sees the impact Boyd has on his student-athletes.

“There hasn’t been anyone that’s influenced our program from top to bottom than Willie,” Moebes said. “He’s loved and admired by all of our kids.”

LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada chose Boyd to represent LISD at H-E-B’s prestigious Holdsworth Program.

“Willie develops the kids and does a tremendous job,” Moebes added. “He feels his best fit in our program right now is at our junior high. I trust him wholeheartedly. We’re on the same page. He’s a great man for kids.”

Originally from Rockdale, Boyd is a Lockhart Lion through and through.

“I like being at junior high,” Boyd said. “I also stay very involved on Friday nights and fall camp.

“I’m just thankful to be here. The kids are willing to learn and are wanting to be great. I’m also thankful for Coach Moebes and Coach Jenkins.

Season Outlook

Lockhart Junior High’s 8th grade Marron team won the district last year as 7th graders with a 7-0-1 record.

After a quarterback moved out of the district, former running back Demonte Anthony will take over the signal-calling duties.

“(Anthony’s) strength is running the ball with very good speed,” Boyd said.

Miguel Sustayta will play both receiver and safety for the Lions.

“Miguel has worked really, really hard and had a great summer,” Boyd added.

The powerful Denim Ford will be running back and defensive end.

Malakhi Reese is a running back and linebacker.

The strength of the 8th grade team will likely be its defensive line which has depth with Hunter Schmidt, Elijah Rebollosa, Joseph Morrow, and Luis Gomez.

Last season’s 8th graders were 5-3. The 8th graders were unbeaten district champs in 2022.

As far as 7th graders go, Boyd expects running back/defensive lineman Quentin Reese to have a strong future n the gridiron.

Schedules

Lockhart Junior High

8th Grade

September

10 – at Barnes, 5 p.m.

17 – HOME vs. Miller, 5 p.m.

24 – at Gonzales, 5 p.m.

October

1 – HOME vs. La Vernia, 5 p.m.

8 – at AJB, 5 p.m.

15 – OPEN

22 – HOME vs. Goodnight, 5 p.m.

29 – B Team Playoffs TBD

30 – A Playoffs TBD

7th Grade

September

10 – HOME vs. Barnes, 5 p.m.

17 – at Miller, 5 p.m.

24 – HOME vs. Gonzales, 5 p.m.

October

1 – at La Vernia, 5 p.m.

8 – HOME vs. AJB, 5 p.m.

15 – OPEN

22 – at Goodnight, 5 p.m.

29 – B Playoffs TBD

30 – A Playoffs TBD