Lockhart High School’s Crabill Named TAFE Area 3 Teacher Leader of the Year

By LISD Staff

Lockhart, TX —

Lockhart ISD and Lockhart TAFE (Texas Association of Future Educators) are proud to announce that Amber Crabill has been named the TAFE Area 3 Teacher Leader of the Year. With over 21 years of dedication to Lockhart ISD and its aspiring educators, Ms. Crabill has made a profound impact on students and the future of education.

A quote from her nomination application captures the heart of her work: “This teacher leader goes above and beyond to make every TAFE member feel valued. They push their students to reach their full potential. Much like an anchor, they remain steady and strong guiding their students through life’s challenges and helping them navigate their education journeys with confidence and purpose.”

Ms. Crabill will now represent 31 high schools, across Texas. as she serves in this prestigious role for the 2025–2026 school year, during which TAFE will carry the theme, “Blooming in the Garden of Education.”

“Ms. Crabill is an excellent example of what it means to lead with heart, purpose, and unwavering commitment,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada. “Her ability to inspire future educators while nurturing their confidence and leadership is a true gift to our students and to the profession. We are incredibly proud to have her representing Lockhart ISD.”

TAFE’s mission is to encourage young people to pursue careers in education and develop leadership skills to positively impact future generations. Ms. Crabill’s continued leadership reflects the excellence and mentorship at the core of Lockhart ISD.