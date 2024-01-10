LHS powerlifters open season at Kyle Share:







LISD

Lockhart attended the Lehman Lobo Kickoff Powerlifting Meet recently under the direction of Head Coach Josh Gilbert.

Lockhart individuals who placed:

Girls Division:

123 — Mia Hernandez, 2nd

165 — Victoria Morales, 4th

181 — Hollie Castillo, 4th

198 — Renee McKnight, 2nd

198 — London Cosper, 3rd

220 — Peyton Crabill, 2nd

242+ — Leah Ovalle, 2nd

Boys Division:

123 — Joseph Guzman, 3rd

165 — Miguel Portillo, 5th

181 — Nathaniel Gonzales, 3rd

198 — Edward Mendoza 1st

308 — Brayden Martinez, 3rd