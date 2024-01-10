LHS powerlifters open season at Kyle
Lockhart attended the Lehman Lobo Kickoff Powerlifting Meet recently under the direction of Head Coach Josh Gilbert.
Lockhart individuals who placed:
Girls Division:
123 — Mia Hernandez, 2nd
165 — Victoria Morales, 4th
181 — Hollie Castillo, 4th
198 — Renee McKnight, 2nd
198 — London Cosper, 3rd
220 — Peyton Crabill, 2nd
242+ — Leah Ovalle, 2nd
Boys Division:
123 — Joseph Guzman, 3rd
165 — Miguel Portillo, 5th
181 — Nathaniel Gonzales, 3rd
198 — Edward Mendoza 1st
308 — Brayden Martinez, 3rd