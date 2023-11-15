Mules’ tough ground game ends Lions’ season in playoffs Share:







LPR staff

ALAMO HEIGHTS — Alamo Heights, averaging almost 15 yards per rush attempt, won its seventh straight over Lockhart, this time in the Class 5A, Division 2 state playoffs, 69-21, Friday night.

The Mules remained perfect after 11 games and will meet Gregory-Portland in the second round at the San Antonio Alamodome on Saturday afternoon

Lockhart saw its second consecutive trip to the state playoffs end at 4-7 overall. The Lions were the only team from District 13 that failed to advance to the second round as Pieper, Liberty Hill, and San Antonio Veterans Memorial each advanced.

Lockhart trailed by just one score and hanging tight with Alamo Heights before the Mules scored with two second to go in the first half to go on top, 28-14. Alamo Heights then exploded with four third-quarter touchdowns and two more in the fourth to pour it on.

Alamo Heights improved to 11-0 on the season. The Mules will play Gregory-Portland in the second round on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the San Antonio Alamodome.

The Mules have scored 49 or more in every game, including 60 or more five times.

The Mules’ ground game was almost unstoppable for Lockhart. Alamo Heights’ quarterback Colin Ernst ran just 9 times for 186 yards, a 20.7-yard average, along with four second-half touchdowns. Junior running back Michael Terry III, who has offers from Oregon, Oklahoma, and Baylor among several other universities, had 7 carries for 150 yards – 21.4 yards per attempt – and 3 first-half scores.

Lockhart got a big passing night from Army-bound senior Ashton Dickens – 14-of-23 for 192 yards – but the senior playing his final game for the gridiron Lions was held in check running the ball with just 86 yards on 19 attempts.

In fact, the usually potent ground attack for Lockhart was limited to just 129 yards on 42 carries for just over 3 yards per attempt.

Alamo Heights scored fast and often. Eight of the Mules’ 10 scoring drives were of five plays or less, including three one-play possessions.

The Mules opened with a five-play possession that ended with a 13-yard touchdown run by Terry with 9:34 left in the first period. Linus Flores kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead.

Lockhart responded by taking 11 plays to travel 70 yards, the final 23 on a keep by Dickens. Omar Ocampo’s PAT with 4:44 left in the first quarter tied the game, 7-7.

Sophomore Damond Garza scored on the very next play from scrimmage, going 56 yards on a sweep with 4:32 remaining. The Mules led 14-7.

A Lockhart turnover gave the Mules another chance in the opening frame, this time taking just two plays to return to the end zone as Terry broke through for a 44-yard jaunt. With 56 seconds left in the first quarter, Alamo Heights led 21-7.

Lockhart got back in the game with another sustained drive, this one traveling 81 yards in 7 plays. Dickens found freshman Jordan Frohock wide open across the middle for a 34-yard TD pass. Ocampo’s kick closed the gap to 21-14 with 8:42 left in the half.

Lockhart’ freshman Kadon Moebes recovered the ensuing onsides kick, but the Lions were unable to move the ball and forced to punt.

The game appeared headed to intermission, but the Mules moved 75 yards in 9 plays and scored with two seconds left in the half when Ernst connected with Parks Zunker, who bounced off a would-be tackler after catching the pass and scored from 12 yards out. Flores’ PAT made it 28-14, Alamo Heights.

A 53-yard sprint for a score by Terry on the Mules’ first play from scrimmage in the second half gave Alamo Heights a 35-14 lead with 10:43 left in the third, and a two-play drive on Alamo Heights’ second series of the half made it 41-14 when Ernst faked a pitch to Terry and proceeded to run 60 yards to paydirt. The Lions blocked the PAT, but with 7:28 left in the third, Alamo Heights led 41-14.

Lockhart added its final score of the night with 3:57 left in the period when Dickens rolled left and scored from 5 yards. Ocampo’s kick made it 41-21 with 4:57 left in the quarter.

Alamo Heights scored its fourth TD of the period on the final play when Ernst ran in from 10 yards away.

After Lockhart fumbled the kickoff to open the fourth quarter, the Mules took 3 plays to go the 33 yards with Ernst going the final 11.

The Mules’ reserve quarterback, Robert Mickler capped off the final scoring drive of the game with a 1-yard run with 3:30 remaining. Henry Brewton’s PAT made the final tally, 69-21.

Gage Deutsch with 4 receptions for 75 yards and Nate Garcia 6 catches for 68 yards for Lockhart.

While not official, the game was likely Lockhart’s final at 5A, Division 2 as the Lions are expected to be moving up to Class 5A, Division 1 next season.

Lockhart had six freshmen on its playoff roster Friday, but Todd Moebes will have to replace a bevy of seniors, including Dickens, Brady Stephenson (also an Army commit), Ocampo, Bart Key, Alex Richardson, Nate Garcia, Tyler Staton, Zakaya Gathings, Trey Brown, Quavon Reese, Trent Holcomb, Ricardo Diaz, Edward Mendoza, Blayne Hernandez, Jadyn Burnett, Jose Rivera-Fabian, Victoria Morales, Landon Green, Joseph Blue, and Josh Barber.

* * *

Last week’s District 13 scores:

Alamo Heights 69, Lockhart 21

Pieper 33, San Antonio Sam Houston 0

Liberty Hill 43, Harlandale 26

San Antonio Veterans Memorial 56, Burbank 0

This week’s games

5A-D2 State Playoffs

Pieper at Mission Veterans Memorial

Liberty Hill at Pioneer

San Antonio Veterans Memorial at Flour Bluff

GAME STATS

Nov. 10, Bob Orem Stadium, San Antonio

Alamo Heights 69, Lockhart 21

Score by Quarters

Lockhart 7 7 7 0 — 21

Alamo Heights 21 7 27 14 — 69

TEAM STATS Lockhart Alamo Heights

First Downs 17 17

Rushes-Yards 42-129 31-447

Passing 14-25-0 6-11-0

Passing Yards 192 88

Total Yards 321 535

Punts-Avg. 5-28.2 1-24.0

Penalties-Yards 5-35 3-30

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-2

Time of Possession 30:05 17:55

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: LOCKHART — Dickens 19-86, Gonzales 17-44, Frohock 2-0, Deutsch 1-0 Roland 3-(-1). ALAMO HEIGHTS — Ernst 9-186, Terry 7-150, Garza 3-61, Mickler 6-45, Arriaga 1-6, Stetson 2-1, Gutierrez 1-0, Pena 2-(-2).

PASSING: LOCKHART — Dickens 14-23-0-192, Frohock 0-1-0-0, Deutsch 0-1-0-0. ALAMO HEIGHTS — Ernst 6-11-0-88.

RECEIVING: LOCKHART — Deutsch 4-75, Garcia 6-68, Frohock 2-34, Gonzales 1-11, Holcomb 1-4. ALAMO HEIGHTS — Zunker 3-51, Hurtado 1-24, Terry 2-13.

* * *

SCORING

First Quarter

ALAMO HEIGHTS –Terry 13 run (Flores kick), 9:34.

LOCKHART — Dickens 23 run (Ocampo kick), 4:44.

ALAMO HEIGHTS — Garza 56 run (Flores kick), 4:32.

ALAMO HEIGHTS — Terry 44 run (Flores kick), :56.

Second Quarter

LOCKHART — Frohock 34 pass from Dickens (Ocampo kick), 8:42.

ALAMO HEIGHTS — Zunker 12 pass from Ernst (Flores kick), :02.

Third Quarter

ALAMO HEIGHTS — Terry 53 run (Flores kick), 10:43.

ALAMO HEIGHTS — Ernst 60 run (kick blocked), 7:28.

LOCKHART — Dickens 5 run (Ocampo kick), 3:57.

ALAMO HEIGHTS — Ernst 57 run (Flores kick). 3:07

ALAMO HEIGHTS — Ernst 10 run (Flores kick). :00

Fourth Quarter

ALAMO HEIGHTS — Ernst 11 run (Flores kick), 11:02.

ALAMO HEIGHTS — Mickler 1 run (Brewton kick), 3:30