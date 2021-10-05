Lady Lions improve district record to 9-2 Share:







The Lady Lions find themselves in great position as the regular volleyball season winds down.

With just a few contests remaining, Lockhart is 9-2 in district play following a four-game win streak, with recent decisive victories over Travis (3-0), LASA (3-1), Navarro (3-0) and Ann Richards (3-1).

Their streak and record puts them in at least a tie for second place, pending results of Tuesday night’s games around the league.

The top four teams in 17-5A will make the playoffs.

Helping the Lady Lions strengthen their position toward the end of the season: a 3-1 win last week over Ann Richards (8-2), who beat the Lady Lions earlier in their district campaign.

In that key contest, the Lady Lions dropped their first set 24-26, but rallied 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 to take home a win and a share of second place.

In that contest, Anissa Mitchell had 18 kills and four blocks, Morgan Masur had 6 kills and 1 block, Sydney Temple had 7 kills and 1 block, Jada Edwards had 8 kills and 8 blocks, Giselle Roque had 1 kill, 45 assists and 3 aces, Rakaia Walker had 10 kills and 5 blocks, Layla Chambers had 4 aces, 2 kills and 15 digs and Mylah Johnson had 6 aces and 20 digs.

“My defensive girls played great,” head coach Shelly Harris said. “I’m very proud of this win.”