Lockhart theater owner excited about new releases

By Randall Hester

President of Hometown Cinemas

I’ve attended our industry’s annual worldwide convention, CinemaCon, for 35 years. Unfortunately, last year’s convention was cancelled but this year it was held the last week in August in Las Vegas.

It’s a time when the movie studios roll out their upcoming movies, including some unseen footage and sometimes the entire movie.

This year was no exception, so here we go.

“No Time to Die” (October 8)

We were shown 9 minutes of previously unseen footage that only increased the excitement about this latest James Bond movie. The final chapter of this franchise won’t disappoint.

“Halloween Kills” (October 15)

Yes, another Michael Myers adventure that looks really good. Jamie Lee Curtis is back in this Blumhouse production.

“The Last Duel” (October 15)

Fantastic cast of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Nicole Holofcener, directed by Ridley Scott. A story of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France.

“Dune” (October 22)

The highly anticipated new trailer of this historic book/movie is fabulous. Epic visuals with a very engaging score by Hans Zimmer.

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” (October 22)

20th Century Studios (now owned by Disney) production. story of Barney, middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device. Enough said. Really good family fare.

“Antlers” (October 29)

Oregon teacher played by Keri Russell discovers that a young student is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. Very scary stuff.

“Eternals” (November 5)

Another Marvel Studios/Disney masterpiece. The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” (November 10)

Paramount showed us the entire movie. It’s a very cute and entertaining family film. A giant ten-foot hound a small New York City apartment, what could go wrong?

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (November 11)

We were treated to the entire movie and it’s fabulous. No spoilers here. Just trust me, it’s great. Director Jason Reitman and his father, Ivan Reitman, director of the original movie were on hand to personally introduce the film. It’s a great treat of a movie.

“King Richard” (November 19)

Well known story of Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Serena and Venus. Will Smith plays the part perfectly, perhaps enough for an Oscar.

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Was November 19, Now May 2022)

We keep waiting for the release of this film. Originally slated for July 2019, it will now release on Memorial Day weekend in 2022. We saw the first 13 minutes and I must say I never thought the opening of this movie could exceed the original but in my opinion it does.

Great cast in addition to Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris and more.

“Encanto” (November 24)

Another Walt Disney Animation Studios masterpiece, Encanto, is the tale the Madrigals, who live in a magical house in Colombia. You’ll love Mirabel. Don’t miss it.

“House of Gucci” (November 24)

Very interesting scenes in the trailer. Lady Gaga really looks fabulous and seems to steal the show. Even after only seeing the trailer, there was a lot of anticipation created.

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” (November 24)

The massively popular Resident Evil franchise continues for a whole new generation of fans. Raccoon City is a dying midwestern town with great evil brewing below the surface.

“West Side Story” (December 10)

Remake of the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This time directed by Steven Spielberg. Looked great.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (December 17)

The incredible new trailer was revealed and it was beyond expectations. This franchise keeps delivering more. It’s not a tired rerun of the past. Extremely creative.

“The Matrix: Resurrections” (December 22)

Warner Bros. showed some unseen footage that continues this incredible series. Keanu Reeves looks great and very different.

“A Journal for Jordan” (December 22)

Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan of a heart touching story a soldier deployed to Iraq who keeps a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Tearjerker deluxe.

“The Kings Man” (December 22)

One man races against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds in a plot to wipe out millions. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency.

“Sing 2” (December 22)

We saw some great footage. It’s a great sequel for the kids at just the right time with some new voices, Eric Andre’ and Bono in addition to the originals.

“American Underdog” (December 24)

To close out the year, American Underdog chronicles the incredible true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback. Underdog is an inspirational story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination.

See you at the Movies!