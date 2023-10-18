Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Drink and Draw, 9:30-10:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19
Load Off Fanny’s
Costume Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Suckling and Reigncoat, 8-10 p.m.
Old Pal
Brock Macarelli, 7-9 p.m.
The PEARL
Open Mic hosted by Michael James Trio, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
*The Barditch Hippies with Cole Stephens, 7 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Mags Baker and the Texas Queer Band, 8-10 p.m.
Old Pal
Emily Herring & The FM Band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Gone to Texas with Peggy Stern & the Russell Brothers, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Caldwell County Historical Museum
Museum at 315 East Market St., 1-5 p.m.
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
*Aaron LaCombe, 7 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
HalleyAnna’s Hippy Bornday Bash with Ethan Ford and other guests, 1 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Golf for Beginners, 8:30 a.m.
Scavenger Hunt Hike, 10 a.m.
Old Pal
Rebecca Patek, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Wild Bunch Brewery (red Rock)
Randy C. Moore, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 22
Caldwell County Historical Museum
Museum at 315 East Market St., 1-5 p.m.
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
Rio Tripiano, 6-7:30 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Natural Incense workshop, 5-6 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Intro to Fly Fishing, 10 a.m.
The PEARL
Blues Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
* — Tickets required
To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.