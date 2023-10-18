Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Oct. 18

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Drink and Draw, 9:30-10:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Load Off Fanny’s

Costume Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Suckling and Reigncoat, 8-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Brock Macarelli, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Open Mic hosted by Michael James Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*The Barditch Hippies with Cole Stephens, 7 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Mags Baker and the Texas Queer Band, 8-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Emily Herring & The FM Band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Gone to Texas with Peggy Stern & the Russell Brothers, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Caldwell County Historical Museum

Museum at 315 East Market St., 1-5 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Aaron LaCombe, 7 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

HalleyAnna’s Hippy Bornday Bash with Ethan Ford and other guests, 1 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Golf for Beginners, 8:30 a.m.

Scavenger Hunt Hike, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

Rebecca Patek, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Wild Bunch Brewery (red Rock)

Randy C. Moore, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Caldwell County Historical Museum

Museum at 315 East Market St., 1-5 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

Rio Tripiano, 6-7:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Natural Incense workshop, 5-6 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Intro to Fly Fishing, 10 a.m.

The PEARL

Blues Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

* * *

* — Tickets required

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.