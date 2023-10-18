Alonzo-Trejo recognized by Chamber for H-E-B honor Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

State Representative Stan Gerdes sent a resolution recognizing Olga Alonzo-Trejo for her recent honor from H-E-B as its Central Texas region’s Community Service Award winner.

At last week’s Lockhart Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon, Mayor Lew White read the resolution to a surprised Alonzo-Trejo and those on hand at the First Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center.

“For those of you who go to H-E-B, Olga has been a presence in the store for years,” White read from the resolution. “She has worked at H-E-B in Lockhart for 27 years. She has participated in a number of the store’s community service projects. She has helped collect school supplies for area, students, raised money for March of Dimes, and she also cooks for local church events. She was inspired to provide home-cooked meals for the homeless and other Lockhart residents in need.”

White added a story about driving around town one Sunday morning when he spotted Olga and her son mowing the lawn in a part of town he didn’t think she lived in.

“I stopped and I said, ‘I didn’t know you lived here,’” White said. “She said, ‘No, I’m just out here mowing grass for the elderly and people that can’t do it.’ What was even more amazing is that she and her son were dressed in their Sunday best because they were going to church after they did this. She was just thinking of her community.”

Alonzo-Trejo admitted that she was surprised by honor

“I’m very humbled,” she said. “The people that should be standing here are from the community itself. Lockhart is something that I love so dearly, and I am very passionate about it.”

Alonzo-Trejo will be formally honored by H-E-B in San Antonio on Nov. 2.

The Chamber luncheon was sponsored by Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative and welcomed all first responders in Caldwell County.