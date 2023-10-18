Ziegenfelder breaks ground on $46m Lockhart project Share:







Ziegenfelder Company

The Ziegenfelder Company, America’s largest producer of Twin Pops, honored its manufacturing expansion with an official groundbreaking ceremony at the soon-to-be Lockhart location.

Ziegenfelder Company executives joined by the Office of Governor Abbott, Lockhart City Officials and the RFW Construction Group celebrated the $46 million capital investment that will generate more than 100 jobs, increase production capacity and generate economic benefit for the region.

President of The Ziegenfelder Company, Kevin Heller, stated “Here at the Ziegenfelder Company, we strive to maintain our consumers’ expectations of a high-quality product at an affordable price. Expanding to Lockhart enables us to continue living that vision.

“The facility is an investment in our future growth and our consumer. This Lockhart location will allow us to more efficiently serve our southwestern customers and consumers.”

The Ziegenfelder Company announced in September 2022 that the Texas Enterprise Fund grant had been extended by the State of Texas based on the capital investment and jobs to be created at this new facility, solidifying the company’s production growth in the State of Texas.

“Texas’ world-renowned business climate continues to attract company relocations and expansion projects, and I am proud The Ziegenfelder Company is breaking ground on their new manufacturing facility in Lockhart,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. “As an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, this new manufacturing facility will help spur the local economies in Central Texas and further boost the mighty Texas economy. With Texas’ business-friendly policies, our young, skilled, and growing workforce, and predictable regulations, we will ensure that partnerships with companies like these continue to flourish. I look forward to working with The Ziegenfelder Company as they expand their operation in our great state and become a key component for the economy of the Texas of tomorrow.”

Lockhart Mayor Lew White added, “I am thrilled to welcome the Ziegenfelder Company to our community. It’s a refreshing addition to Lockhart’s growing economic landscape. In a time of rapid growth in our area, the Ziegenfelder Company’s presence will contribute to the economic vitality of our city, providing more employment opportunities for our residents as well as those looking to call Lockhart home.”

The Ziegenfelder Company is expected to begin hiring for its 100-plus employee need in March of 2024, with expansion completion expected in December 2024.

Heller closed by thanking the state and city for its partnership.

“We appreciate the new partnership we are forming with the state of Texas and the City of Lockhart, a relationship that is foundational in our future success,” Heller said.