The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: “I teach 5th grade Bilingual self-contained at A.B. Strawn Elementary, but I have a passion for science!”

Subjects: All subject in elementary.

Hometown: “I grew up in the Rio Grande Valley. I attended school in La Joya ISD and lived in Sullivan City, Texas.”

Where did you graduate? “I graduated in Pasco, Washington, and got high school credits for attending La Joya ISD as part of migrant student schooling. I attended St. Edwards University for my Bachelor’s Degree and Concordia University for my Master’s Degree in Education, Curriculum and Instruction.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My favorite part about teaching is the students and family members from our A.B. Strawn community. I love seeing my students grow in leadership, responsibility and academics.”

How would your friends describe you? “My friends would describe me as a passionate, caring, and nurturing person.”

What values are important to you? Family, loyalty, honesty, fairness, and resilience.

Talents: “Being Bilingual is my superpower!”

Favorite Books: The Alchemist, The Circuit Series, and Chicken Soup for the Soul.”

Favorite Music: Tejano, pop, jazz, and instrumental.

Hobbies: Gardening, traveling, reading, and crafts.

What inspires you? “Setting goals and having purpose, in addition to having ambition for learning and growth, is what inspires me. Being able to reach what I strive for with constant resilience inspires me. Seeing that passionately and in action every day is motivating.”

Family: “My family consists of my husband, Ruben, and my beloved pet, Grace. I also have my extended family — my parents (who live in the Rio Grande Valley), my sisters, two nephews, two nieces, one grandniece, and two grandnephews.”