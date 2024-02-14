San Marcos River film screens Saturday Share:







Big Day Pictures

The award-winning documentary film Yakona makes its Lockhart premiere on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Gaslight-Baker Theater with its filmmakers in attendance.

The word “Yakona” means “water rising” in the language of the indigenous people of the San Marcos River. At its core Yakona tells a wonderfully captivating story through an exhilarating combination of sound and image, filled with extraordinary beauty, ancient culture, rare species and endangered ecosystems.

Without a word of narration and only one on-screen title at the film’s closing, the documentary offers viewers a visual experience through the crystal clear waters of the San Marcos River and its headwaters at Spring Lake. Audience members follow the river on an impressionistic journey from the river’s point of view as it flows from source to sea, through the changing seasons, through time and memory.

“The film works on several layers,” said one of the film’s directors Paul Collins. “From the environment to local history to indigenous topics to the pure enjoyment of just being in the river.”

Both Collins and director Anlo Sepulveda served as cinematographers on the film. “It started with loose idea of what the film could be. As we gathered footage, it took a number of years from start to finish to get the story right,” said Sepulveda. The strong visuals are further enhanced by Justin Hennard’s layered sound design and Justin Sherburn’s epic, uplifting score.

Called “relentless in its beauty” by LA Weekly and “a visually stunning piece of ambitious filmmaking” by Austin American Statesman, the film celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year, having won the Audience Award at after its SXSW premiere in 2014. Since then, the film has been screened around the world, garnering Best Cinematography at the Ranier Film Festival in Canada and at the Oak Cliff Film Festival in DFW as well as Best Music at the Blue Ocean Film Festival in Florida, among others.

The film appeals to all ages and attendees will experience the river’s relationship with the natural world and its interactions with humankind. Through Yakona, the voice of the river calls on humanity’s higher nature, inspiring its protection by revealing its beauty and life-giving spirit. Best experienced on the big screen, Saturday’s rare special screening of Yakona is not to be missed!

Directors / Cinematographers Anlo Sepulveda and Paul Collins will take part in a post-film Q&A.