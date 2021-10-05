Willie B. Johnson Share:







September 8, 1947 – October 1, 2021

Willie B. Johnson (BB) of Dale, TX, peacefully passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at the age of 74. He was the second born child of Willie T. Johnson and Katy B. Head Johnson. Willie was married to Diana Lynn O’Steen Johnson. He fathered four children Patrick D. Rainey, Adrian D. Johnson, Bertha K. Johnson, and Willie J. Johnson. Willie was stepfather to three, Edward Rainey, Timothy Pearson, and Daniel O’Steen. Willie also had seven grandchildren and four step-grandchildren. He is survived by three siblings, Ernest Johnson, Rosetta Johnson Price, and Ike Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Katy, his son Adrian and his brothers, Joe L. Johnson, Mike C. Johnson and David S. Johnson and sisters Rose M. Johnson and Mattie E. Ellison. His mother-in-law, Henrietta Haas Hazelton was a daily caller. Willie B. was strong willed person always doing things his way. He is loved and missed.

A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Corinth United Methodist Church of Dale, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at the Dale Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.