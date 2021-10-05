Elliott Haynes Share:







Elliott Haynes was born October 12, 1950, in Lockhart, Texas, to Mary Golden Searcy and Cardell Haynes.

After attending high school, he was a self-educated man. Elliott’s true profession in life was truck driving. He owned and operated his eighteen-wheeler, becoming a successful entrepreneur. This was his passion. Many knew him by his CB handle “Candy Man”. He worked for BFI years; this was a role that he loved. Elliott accepted his love for Jesus Christ early in his life. Elliott was loving generous giving man.

He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Mrs. Mary Golden Tullerson and father, Cardell Haynes; brother, Bennie L. Haynes, and grandfather, Leonard Searcy.

He leaves to mourn his children, Elliott Haynes Jr., Phyllis Haynes, Penny Haynes Wilson and DeAndre Haynes; grandchildren, Treasure, Eternity Smith, Reggie Smith Jr., Marall and grandson Ashton Haynes and granddaughter Johanna Haynes; great -grandson Ermias Murrell; sisters, Mary Williams, Patricia Jones, Gloria McAfee and husband Greg; brothers, Julius Haynes and wife Sheila Burks and Frank Carter, as well as a host of family and friends.

A visitation will take place at McCurdy Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 8AM to 10AM with a graveside service to begin at 11AM at Ebbon Cemetery, 1115 Rolling Hills Rd. in Luling, TX.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart, TX 78644 www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com