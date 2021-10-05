BETTY JO STARK Share:







July 27, 1932 – September 30, 2021

Betty Jo Stark neé Fincher, 89, of Lockhart, Texas, died on Thursday, September 30, 2021. She was born July 27, 1932, in Azle, Texas to Arthur and Ellen Fincher.

In 1949, she married Warren Curtis Stark, and together they raised four children, their sons David, Larry and Jerry, and daughter Dyanne. Betty’s passion was helping people, and she worked many different jobs in that capacity, including working at the Brown Schools in South Austin and as an Activities Director for the Caldwell County Nursing Home. She participated in many women’s groups and ministries, vacation bible school and served as a Sunday school teacher. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, yarn work, reading and cooking delicious foods for her friends and family. She was a devout member of the First Lockhart Baptist Church.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Curtis, son Jerry, grandson Randal McDonald, and grandson Kyle Stark. She is survived by her son David Stark (Carolyn) of Navasota, Texas, son Larry Stark of Pflugerville, Texas, daughter Dyanne McDonald (Travis) of Niederwald, Texas, and sister Mary Fincher (Debra) of Austin, Texas. She also leaves behind a legacy of seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service took place at Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas on Wednesday, October 6. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to John Hagee Ministries Sanctuary of Hope at jhm.org/sohcares. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.