JEROME WAYNE “PEEWEE” HARRIS Share:







Jerome Wayne Harris was born on February 9, 1994, the second child of Richard and Lucy Harris. He attended San Marcos High School and grew up in San Marcos, Texas, where he later also worked in the construction industry.

He is preceded in death by his mother Lucy Harris, grandmother Helen Harris, and grandmother Beva Salinas.

He is survived by his father Richard Harris (Cassandra); companion Samantha Nombrana; sons Brayden Levi Villanueva, Xavier Nombrana and Jerome Harris Jr.; and siblings Jermaine Coe (Katherine) of Luling, Larry Threadgill (Jessica) of Virginia, Alan Harris (Katherine) of Austin, Richard Harris Jr. (Zana) of Lockhart, Brittini Danzy of Austin, Austin Harris of Austin, Kindan Harris of Virginia; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday, October 2 at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. Interment followed at the Ebbon Cemetery in Luling, Texas. Arrangements were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.