Abraham Villegas, 62, beloved Brother, Father, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on December 17, 2021. He entered this world on March 11, 1959 in Fentress, Texas, born to Trinidad and Audelia Villegas.

Mr. Villegas was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Edward Villegas, and a sister, Norma Soliz.

He is survived by his daughter Melinda Villegas (Jay Moreno); son Martin Rodriguez (Hope Bromley); grandson Vincent Trine Moreno; brother Roy Villegas (wife Monica); sister Diana Price (Husband Patrick); sister Erica Villegas (Greg Head), and several nephews & nieces.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be 7:00 pm Monday, December 20, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home

Viewing 4 pm-9pm.

Funeral service will be at 10 AM Tuesday, December 21, 2021 also at DeLeon Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at San Juan Cemetery in Prairie Lea Texas.