Gary David Duran Share:







Gary David Duran, lifelong resident of Lockhart passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. Gary graduated from Lockhart High School in 1971 and shortly after in 1972 started Duran Gravel Company, which he oversaw until his death. If you had a load of gravel delivered in the last 50 years in Caldwell County, it’s a good bet he brought it to you.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sam Odell Duran and Martha Lucille Tate Duran. Gary leaves behind his wife Wanda and brothers, William Ellis and wife Donna, Rodney Ellis and wife Janet, and Archie Duran and wife Erika. In addition he is survived by his children Gary “Daniel” and wife Alison Duran, Ryan Duran, and Shelby Duran, as well as grandchildren Zane, Tate, and Kara. He was also loved by his step-daughter Debbie Winters and her daughter Aubrey.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.