Albert Zaleski, a resident of Lockhart, passed away on December 16, 2021, surrounded by his family at the age of 87.

Albert Zaleski was a strong man. He had a strong body, a strong mind, a strong will, and a strong heart. His greatest strength was his love and devotion for his wife Dolphine Zaleski; his children Debbie Homann and her husband Richard (Cotton) of Lockhart, and Bobbie Tivnan and her husband Tom of Milton, GA; his granddaughters, Callie Tivnan of Mt Pleasant, SC and Alisha Homann of Kyle, TX, and her family, Matt Proctor and Miss Phoenix Proctor. He also leaves behind his sister Leona Noel of Round Rock, TX.

Albert was born, raised and spent his life in Lockhart. His early years had him at work in the cotton fields. As a teenager Albert went to war in Korea. He entered the US Air Force in 1951. He spent 2 years, 2 months, and 23 days in the Air Force. Having had enough of that, he joined the US Army. Overall, he spent 4 years encompassing two full tours of duty fighting the Korean War. He finished his military career in the Army National Guard rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Albert spent the 1960s throwing chain and working other jobs in the oil fields near San Antonio. In 1970 Albert became a Special Deputy in the U.S. Marshall Service, Western Texas. In 1999, Albert retired from his law enforcement career, his last assignment being at Gary Job Corps Center in San Marcos.

Albert is predeceased by his brothers who all served in the Military during the Korean War: Johnny Zaleski, US Navy; Jimmie Zaleski, US Army and George Zaleski, US Army, a paratrooper who was killed in action in Korea.

Mr. Zaleski was laid to rest with military honors on Monday, December 20th at 2:15 PM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Shelter #2.