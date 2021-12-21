Florentina Munoz Share:







Florentina Munoz, 88, beloved Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on December 18, 2021. She entered this world on October 16, 1933 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Eusebio and Leonarda Natal.

Mrs. Munoz was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alberto Munoz, parents, and two brothers, Jose and Refugio Natal.

She is survived by her son Alberto Munoz,Jr., spouse Ofelia Munoz; daughter Elma Munoz-Rivera; spouse Harry Rivera; brother Guadalupe Natal; sister Felica Natal; sister Frances Salazar; sister Carmen Rocha; sister Janie Castilleja; 5 Grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and newphews.

Florentina worked with Finfrock’s Nursery for 40 years before retiring. The Finfrock’s were not only her employer, but family as well. She loved gardening, cooking, sewing, and singing. Her home was full of flowers and plants which she love to give her family and friends a tour. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Lockhart City Cemetery.