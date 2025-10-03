Nanci Falley Share:







Nanci Helen Falley, age 86, passed away on May 28, 2025, after a brief illness. A memorial celebration of her life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 18, in the parish hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Lockhart, Texas.

Nanci was born in San Angelo, Texas, on October 19,1938, to parents Helen Bird Falley and Charles Frederick Falley. The Falleys lived in Venezuela for a number of years, a baby brother Stephen was born, and the family moved to Alice, Texas.

Nanci rescued her first kitten at 2 years of age and her gift for communicating with “all God’s creatures” shaped her life. Her special way with horses was recognized as she grew up in Alice. Her horses trusted her and would do anything she asked. She and Queenie qualified for the Statewide Youth Rodeo Association and the Texas Barrel Racers Association and made top 10 in both. She and Copper, a horse she rescued from slaughter and nursed back to health, attended Cal Polytechnic in California for several years until she had to return home to Texas to care for her mother.

In 1965, Nanci bought “the old Doyle place” outside Lockhart. She brought along not only her mother but also 15 horses and an unknown number of dogs and cats. Rancho San Francisco became a hub of many activities dedicated to animal rescue and heritage breed preservation. Nanci had a lifelong passion for books. She and her partner, Scottie Stevenson, opened The Book Stall, a used book store in Lockhart. They created and ran the Indian and Cowboy Museum for The Texas Embassy located just south of Lockhart. For many years, Nanci and Scottie, along with various horses and donkeys, participated in Dickens’ Christmas in Lockhart and San Antonio’s Folk Life Festival. Nanci taught horseback riding to many of Lockhart’s children.

Perhaps Nanci’s most long-lasting achievement was rebuilding the American Indian Horse Registry (A.I.H.R.), dedicated to preserving the original Indian Pony that arrived with the Spanish Conquistadors. Nanci bought it in 1979 and brought it back to life, a vibrant life indeed; the A.I.H.R. now has members all over the world.

For many years, Nanci was the personal assistant to Dolly Cole, a well-known figure in the automotive industry. On Mrs.Cole’s behalf, Nanci dealt with many prominent and famous people. After Mrs. Cole passed away, Nanci continued with the Cole family, working for Nick

Cole, as ranch secretary, right up until her death.

She is survived by nephew John Falley, his wife Paula, and his mother Annelva Rowland; nephew Patrick Falley; nephew Justin Stutz; godchildren Barbara Wilhelm, Conner Craig and Marianna Craig; and a host of friends, two and four-legged, furred, feathered and scaled.

“I have loved you all without reservation.

Please remember that and remember that love never dies.”–Nanci