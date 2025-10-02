Lockhart Lions run over Cedar Creek, 38-0 Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

If Cedar Creek wanted payback from last year’s matchup, they’ll have to wait a little longer. The Lockhart Lions roared to life Friday night, blanking the Eagles 38-0 and snagging their first win of the season.

And if you’re wondering who lit the spark? Look no further than junior running back Kaidyn Brite. On just eight carries, Brite bulldozed his way to 147 yards and three touchdowns, including a jaw-dropping 61-yard sprint that left Cedar Creek defenders gasping for air. That’s a cool 18.4 yards per carry, video game numbers.

But the Lions weren’t just a one-man show. Sophomore quarterback Noah Jaimes came in and made the most of his chances, hitting a 52-yard touchdown pass as part of his 66-yard night. Senior QB Noel Jaimes added 104 yards and a score of his own. Through the air, Kealan Liles hauled in three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, while freshman Demonte Anthony snagged four passes, including one for six points.

Defensively, it was all about Avery Ybarra. The junior turned into a nightmare for Cedar Creek’s quarterback, picking off three passes, and taking them back for a whopping 109 yards combined. Add in his three pass deflections and he was practically a one-man secondary.

The defense wasn’t shy about hitting either. Bob Estrada led the pack with eight tackles, and Ayden Scott chipped in six. The Lions held Cedar Creek scoreless while racking up 23 total tackles and even snagging a fumble recovery courtesy of Aaron Snider.

In total, Lockhart piled up 372 yards of offense while giving up absolutely nothing on the scoreboard. It was a statement win that lifted the Lions to 1-4 on the season, while Cedar Creek slid to 0-4.

After the game, Head Coach Mike Maldonado praised his squad’s effort:

“I’m very excited for the boys, they deserve it, and they are all committed to this program.”

Next up, Lockhart welcomes Hays for a Friday night showdown at 7:00 p.m. The Hawks have scored at least 31 points in every game this year, so the Lions’ defense will need to bring that same fire.

But for now, Lockhart fans can enjoy this one. After weeks of frustration, the Lions finally got to flex, and they did it in style.