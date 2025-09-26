Nobel Charles Prieto Share:







Our beloved Nobel Charles Prieto, age 58, was called home to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ysabel Martinez Prieto, Sr.

Nobel is survived by his devoted wife, Claudia Prieto; loving mother, Mary F. Prieto; stepchildren, Claudia Ruiz and Zachary Rubio (Janette); and seven cherished grandchildren: Zander, Cassie, Zachary Jr., Rylee, Zariah, Jaylani, and Zayleigh. He is also survived by his siblings: Rachel Prieto, Cindy Sedillo (Stephen), Ilda Miranda (David), Esabel Prieto, Jr. (Ingrid), and Lucie Prieto; sisters-in-law: Rosa Delacruz (Joe), and Sylvia I. Ruiz; godchildren: Stephanie Sedillo, Lorenzo Prieto, and Zofeah-Rose Cruz; along with many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm on Monday, September 29, 2025, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00pm at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. Morning visitation will continue at 8:00am on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at Pennington Funeral Home, followed by a Mass at 10:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale, Texas. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in San Marcos.

Nobel dedicated over 30 years to the asphalt industry and was an Area Supervisor with Lonestar Paving, where he was respected for his hard work and leadership. Beyond his career, he was deeply devoted to his family and had a lifelong love for his Dallas Cowboys. He also found joy and companionship with his beloved puppies: Charlie, Sally, Leo and Max.

Nobel will be remembered for his dedication, kindness, and love that touched the lives of all who knew him. His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends.