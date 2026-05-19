David Davila Share:







With hearts full of love and gratitude, we celebrate the beautiful life of David Davila, who left this world on May 14, 2026, at the age of 62. Born on February 1, 1964, in Wellington, Texas, to Gilberto and Guadalupe Davila, David lived a life rich in love, laughter, and the simple joys that matter most.

David was a devoted family man whose greatest treasure was the time spent surrounded by those he cherished. A beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, and brother, he filled every gathering with warmth and kindness. Whether playing with his beloved dogs or sharing stories and smiles with his growing family, David created memories that will continue to light up the lives of all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving daughter Dorrie Romero; grandson Nicholas Romero; granddaughters Mariah Rodriguez (Hernandez), Maricella Romero, and Gabriella Romero; great-granddaughters Colette Rodriguez and Celina Romero; great-grandsons Owen Rodriguez and Sebastian Romero; his brothers JR, Luis, Daniel, John, Lee Gonzalez, Cory, Mario, Roy, and Alvin Davila; his sisters Lupe Rodriguez, Rosa Rodriguez, Linda Davila, Trinidad Davila, Olivia (DeeDee) Valdez, Selena Davila, and Lorena Davila; and a host of cherished nieces and nephews who will forever carry his spirit of love and togetherness.

David was preceded in death by his parents Gilberto and Guadalupe Davila, his sister Liz Garcia, and his brother Gilbert (Nick) Davila.

Visitation for David will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at DeLeon Funeral Home Chapel in Lockhart, Texas beginning at 5:00 p.m. with his rosary at 7:00 p.m. On Friday, May 29, 2026, his funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. David will be laid to rest at San Juan Cemetery in Reedville, Texas following his funeral service.

Though David has gone home, the love he gave so freely will continue to bloom in every hug, every family story, and every wagging tail that reminds us of the joy he brought into this world. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered as a man who lived with an open heart and a generous spirit.

Rest in peace, dear David. Your legacy of love lives on