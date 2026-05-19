Elida Gomez Ancira Share:







Elida Gomez Ancira, 76, of Austin, Texas, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on May 10, 2026, surrounded by the love she so generously gave throughout her life.

Born on October 23, 1949, in a home filled with faith and family, Elida carried that warmth with her every day. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a proud soldier, and a woman whose gentle spirit touched everyone fortunate enough to know her. For 15 years she served her country with honor in the United States Army Reserve, embodying the values of duty, discipline, and quiet strength that defined so much of her character.

Elida’s greatest joy came from caring for her family and creating beauty in everyday moments. She had a true passion for baking—her kitchen was often filled with the comforting aromas of fresh bread, cookies, and homemade treats that brought smiles to countless faces. She also possessed a wonderful knack for clothes and fashion, always knowing just how to put an outfit together with elegance and grace. Whether dressing her son for special occasions or helping a friend find the perfect look, Elida made everyone around her feel seen, valued, and beautiful.

She is survived by her loving husband of many years, Jose D. Ancira, who was her best friend and greatest love. She is also survived by her son Adrian Ancira and his girlfriend Nicole, granddaughters, Janelle C. DeLeon, and Anissa N. DeLeon, her sisters Madalena “Helen” Loucks, Stella Perez, Anita Alvarez (Robert), brother, Emilio Gomez (Gloria), sister-in-law Linda Gomez, along with a large and loving circle of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who will forever cherish her memory.

Elida was preceded in death by her beloved son Joel Ancira, her parents Guillermo and Madalena Barrerra Gomez, her twin brother Alfred Gomez, brothers-in-law, Dave Loucks, Danny Perez, and many other cherished relatives.

Visitation was held at DeLeon Funeral Home on Thursday, May 14, 2026, beginning at 5:00 p.m., with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral service were celebrated on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home, with Father Rev. Ramiro Tarazona Jerez officiating.

Though our hearts ache with her absence, we find comfort knowing Elida is reunited with her son Joel, her parents, her twin brother, and all those who went before her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and service, that will continue to live on in every story told, every hug given, and every batch of cookies baked in her honor.

Rest easy, dear Elida. You were so deeply loved, and you will be so greatly missed.