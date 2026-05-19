Melanie Aria Martinez Share:







Melanie Aria Martinez, our precious one-year-old, was called home to her eternal resting place on April 26, 2026. She entered this world on December 17, 2024, in San Marcos, Texas, filling the hearts of her loving parents, Mikeal Martinez and Mariana Ortiz, with instant and overflowing joy.

From the moment she arrived, Melanie brought light wherever she went. She was always happy, always smiling, and her sweet laughter could brighten even the cloudiest day. With her beautiful dark hair and bright colored eyes sparkling with joy, she had just gotten so good at walking—no more wobbling, just confident little steps full of adventure. She loved screaming with delight (especially in her playful scream battles with Mom), dancing to any music she heard, and giving the very best, tightest hugs that made everyone feel completely loved.

Melanie cherished being outside. Long walks, trips to the park, and swinging high on the swings brought her the purest happiness. She adored long car rides with Mom and Dad, her sweet Tom cat, and her favorite strawberries. She was wonderfully honest about her food—if you asked if it was good, she would shake her little head “yes” with raised eyebrows. She even enjoyed her playful “fights” with Mom, complete with gentle bites and giggles.

She is survived by her devoted mother, Mariana Ortiz; her father, Mikeal Martinez; grandmothers Graciela Hernandez and Irene Vigil; grandfathers Luis Ponce and Juan Martinez; uncles Andrew Ortiz and Adrian Ortiz; aunts Ariel Garza-Ortiz and Ariel Salinas; cousin Arian Ortiz; and many loving great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins who adored her. Melanie is now safely in the arms of heaven, reunited with her great-grandfather Joey Moreno, Tia Amelia Morales, and big cousin Michael Duran, where she will be smiling, dancing, and swinging forever.

Though her time with us was far too brief, Melanie’s bright spirit and boundless love touched everyone who knew her. She reminded us all to find joy in the simple things—a warm hug, a sunny day at the park, and the sweetness of strawberries. Her family will carry her light in their hearts every single day.

Visitation was held at DeLeon Funeral Home on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with her service at noon. Burial will follow in San Pablo Cemetery.

We love you forever, sweet Melanie. You will always be our greatest blessing.