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Gilbert T. Garza, 76, of Buda, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Born with a generous heart and a ready smile, Gilbert lived a life full of love, hard work, and simple joys. He was a devoted father, proud grandfather, and cherished brother who touched everyone he met with his kindness and warm spirit.

Gilbert took great pride in his work as a skilled carpenter and painter — widely regarded by many as the best to ever do it. Whether building something with his hands or fixing up a home, he poured his heart into every project. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing golf, and he remained an enthusiastic thrifter throughout his life, always on the hunt for a good find.

He found great happiness in the simple pleasures: dancing to his beloved Tejano music, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns, and sharing meals with family. His favorites included Lockhart sausage with fresh bread, crispy catfish, menudo, tamales, and enchiladas. Above all, nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Gilbert J. Garza and Gilbert John Garza; his sister, Gloria Moreno; his brothers, Joe Garza and Juan Garza; his sister, Joanna Garcia; and many cherished grandchildren: Christy Lucio, Paul Lucio, Brandon Rodriguez, Amanda Garza, Jackie Garza, Barbara Castillo, Isabella Chapa Garza, Jay Chapa Garza, and Jiselle Garza, along with numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Garza, and his brother, Rueben Garza.

Visitation was held on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at DeLeon Funeral Home in Lockhart, with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass was celebrated the following morning at 10:00 a.m.

Gilbert’s legacy lives on through the love he showed his family, the pride he took in his craft, and the countless happy memories he created. He will be deeply missed, but forever remembered with smiles and gratitude for the beautiful life he lived.