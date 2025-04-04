Elizabeth (Betty) Duke Pope Share:







October 14, 1926-March 31, 2025

Elizabeth (Betty) Duke Pope passed away on March 31, 2025, in Buda at the age of 98. She was born in Greenville, Texas, on October 14, 1926, to Robert and Artelia Duke. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Women’s University.

After graduation, she moved to Perryton in the Texas panhandle, teaching school and working at a local newspaper writing the wedding column. After a few cold Panhandle winters, Betty moved to Lockhart where she met Willie Pope, whom she married in 1949. Betty taught speech, drama, and English at Lockhart High School for many years.

Betty enjoyed reading, playing bridge, and traveling the world. She was a member of the Irving Club and an active member of the First Lockhart Baptist Church until recent years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, her granddaughter Katherine Elizabeth Pope, and her brother Robert Duke. Betty is survived by her son, James H. Pope and wife Linda of Maine; her daughter, Joyce Pope-Cain and her husband J.D. of Austin; grandchildren James Cain, Sara Cain Simms and husband Andrew, Lillian Pope, Marion Pope; and great-grandchild Sean Henry Simms.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First Lockhart Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank Dr. Laurence and his staff, Christus Hospice, Bois D’Arc Assisted Living, and Buda Oaks Memory Care for the kindness and support provided to Betty and her family.

The funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Monday, April 7, 2025, at the First Lockhart Baptist Church with Ralph Williams officiating. Betty will be laid the rest next to her beloved husband Willie in the Lockhart City Cemetery. Prior to the funeral, the family will receive friends at the church at 1 pm.



Please add, Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.