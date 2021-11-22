Olivia Gonzales Ross Share:







Olivia Gonzales Ross, 57, beloved Mother, Sister, and Grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on November 16, 2021. She entered this world on June 18, 1964 in Lockhart, Texas, born to John and Refugia Gonzales.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, George Gonzales.

Olivia is survived by her daughter Jennifer Ann Santos; daughter Lisa Ross; brother John Gonzales; brother James Gonzales; sister Laura Maldonado; sister Alice Gamez; sister Rose Kuykendall; 4 Grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 5 PM Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home, with the rosary at 7 PM.