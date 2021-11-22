Eddie Salazar Share:







Eddie Salazar, 56, beloved Brother and son, was called to his eternal resting place on November 17, 2021. He entered this world on April 24, 1965 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Eugene and Josie Salazar.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father Raul Rosalez, and brother Michael Rosalez.

Eddie is survived by his father Eugene Salazar; sister Debbie Ochoa (husband Cesar); brother Eugene Salazar, Jr.; brother Vincent H. Salazar; sister Susana Rosalez; sister Bridget Ruiz; brother Mitchel Rosalez; sister Belinda Salazar; brother Eugene Salazar, III; Jacob Salazar; and girlfriend Irma Bustamante.

Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. November 19, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home.